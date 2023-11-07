Noddy Holder saluted after cancer battle

The 77-year-old Slade star revealed he had been heartbreakingly told he only had six months to live after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer back in 2018.

Councillor Pete Smith, independent member for Blakenall, put forward a motion calling on the council to send its thoughts and best wishes to Noddy and his family.

They also paid tribute to the singer, whose Walsall roots are in Caldmore and Beechdale, for putting the borough on the map.

Slade was formed in Wolverhampton in 1966 and consisted of Noddy, Dave Hill, Jim Lea and Don Powell.

They enjoyed enormous success in the 1970s with smash hits including Cum On Feel The Noize, Coz I Love You, Gudbuy T’Jane, Mama Weer All Crazee Now and seasonal favourite Merry Xmas Everybody.

Noddy was made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough in 2014 – when Councillor Smith was Mayor – in recognition of his achievements in music.

Councillor Smith said: “Some people might say, well one in two people will suffer with cancer in their life. What’s so special about Noddy Holder?

“Every member in this room knows of people who has either suffered with or suffers with cancer.

“But I think it’s important to single Noddy out on this particular occasion because he is a legend in Walsall.

“If you look at a list of all the Freemen of the Borough going back, I bet nine people out of 10 if they looked at those names would recognise only one.

“Noddy’s roots are in Caldmore and then Beechdale. When he was given Freedom of the Borough, it was obvious how deeply passionate he is about his roots and Walsall.

“He certainly made a mark in the world in terms of his music and work. So I think it is important to single him out, given all that and given what he has contributed.

“Given he has put Walsall on the map – not the only one to have done so but he certainly has.

“He is certainly well known and well loved by many people in Walsall and is still in the spotlight.”

Council leader Mike Bird himself recently battled bowel cancer and has family members who have fought the disease.

He said: “Noddy Holder has shown two things, firstly his pride in Walsall and more importantly to all cancer sufferers it doesn’t take prisoners.

“No matter how famous you are, no matter how much money you’ve got, you’re health is most important.

“Noddy Holder quite rightly holds the banner for Walsall everyday of the week and twice on Sundays.

“This recognises we still remember him for what he gave us and secondly to say cancer is something that can affect everyone. Our hearts go out to all of those people.”

Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz said he was fully supportive of the motion, calling Noddy ‘a special person of the borough’.

But he put forward an amendment to the motion to also recognise all the people of Walsall who is affected by cancer.

However, this was defeated with Councillor Smith saying while they understood and sympathise with all who have cancer, this was aimed at Noddy and amending the motion would ‘water down’ the sentiments to him and his family.