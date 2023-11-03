Restaurant bar plan revealed for historic music shop in Walsall town centre

Applicant Linh Van Ngo is looking to create a 70-seat East Asian cuisine and sushi bar on the ground and first floors of the former Taylor’s Music Shop, on Bridge Street.

If approved, the developer said the new restaurant would provide 10 new jobs and boost the town centre economy.

Reports stated the Grade II Listed building was structurally sound and therefore very little work was needed for the exterior – including the striking front.

But, as the property has been vacant for a number of years, a major renovation was needed to the interior of the building as part of the redevelopment.

Back in 2021, a plan for a restaurant with flats created above was rejected by planning officers for reasons including fears the new residents would suffer from noise and odours coming from below.

The shop was designed by town architect Samuel Loxton and built in 1892 and housed Taylor’s Music Shop, which sold new and used instruments and provided tuition and repair services.

The impressive stonework on the outside features musical instruments carved by Walsall sculptor John Lea, who taught at the Science and Art Institute, at the time it was built.

After the music shop closed, the property has housed a bank and been used as offices but it has lain empty for a number of years.

Agent Radon 86 Ltd said: “Site is vacant for a long period of time and given the excessive deteriorated condition it is indispensable to carry out the renovation works in-order to bring back the historic building back to life and to start any business.

“Therefore, it is determined that above explained internal renovations would not have any negative impact to historic significance of the premises in any aspect, but will only improve the existing condition of the shop’s interior.

“In addition, the proposed business will bring diversity to the retail location in the shape of East Asian cuisine and sushi bar and will provide minimum 10 full time and part time employments, which will not only contribute towards the economy of the town centre but also to the local community.”