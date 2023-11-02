Schools urged to boost environmental education

Learning Through Landscapes are asking schools to apply for support through its Local School Nature Grants programme, the deadline for which is on November 10.

The grant offers £500 of outdoor learning and play equipment and a free staff training session this year.

The charity aims to provide children from disadvantaged backgrounds with the vital chance to learn about climate change, soil health, and biodiversity, as well as their relationship with the environment.

A total of 300 youngsters from across 16 Walsall primary schools have been taking part in projects for the past 15 months.

Pupils were due to be taking part in Outdoor Classroom Day on Thursday, November 2, which would see them take part in activities in school gardens.

They have also been taking part in the My School, My Planet initiative which saw them working with community groups and taking part in honey making and visits to farms.

It was developed by cultural consultant Myvanwy Evans, with the aim of driving environmental awareness and change in communities where children may have, due to cultural or socio-economic factors, less chance to engage with nature

The success of the project was recently celebrated at Goscote Greenacres, a community garden in Walsall.

Mollie-Mae Robins, a year 5 pupil at Pinfold Street Primary School, Darlaston said: “The My School My Planet project has helped us pupils to understand nature and make changes to improve our environment.

“The sensory planting to attract insects was one of my favourite things to work on, and what I have learned I share with my friends and family for a better environment.”

Emily Kinsey, Co-Headteacher, Palfrey Junior School, Walsall said: “We wanted a pond, we wanted a sensory garden, we wanted to be able to grow plants and vegetables, so this project has given us the opportunity to do that.

“When I see the children in the corridor, they’re like, Miss, Miss when is our next My School, My Planet day outside, and that says it all really.”

Schools can apply for a Learning Through Landscapes grant by visiting ltl.org.uk/projects/local-school-nature-grants.