Restaurant plan for former Walsall pub that was hotbed for trouble and Covid breaches

Premium By Gurdip Thandi Walsall Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

A Walsall pub which was shut down after it became a hotbed of trouble and Covid breaches could be transformed into a new restaurant.

King George V pub in Wallows Lane in Walsall. Photo: Google Street View New owners of the King George V hotel building, based on Wallows Lane, are seeking to breathe a new lease of life into the venue with a “high-quality” new restaurant.