Work completed on new smaller and greener workspaces

Morgan Sindall Project Director Tony Fitzgerald and National Highways Chief Executive Nick Harris cut the cake marking the completion of the four depots

National Highways have said the new-look depots at Bescot in Walsall and Doxey in Stafford, alongside Strensham and Warndon in Worcestershire, are more environmentally friendly, safer and have a modern workplace feel, offering more flexibility and encouraging interaction between both National Highways teams and their partners.

The £20.7 million scheme has been completed in under a year by contractor Morgan Sindall Construction with much of the expenditure going to local businesses.

National Highways Chief Executive, Nick Harris, said: “The work we do at National Highways, including operating, maintaining, and improving our roads, is carried out at our depots, control rooms and outstations, not in city centre offices.

"So it’s paramount that we give people working in those buildings a great place to work, near the road network, where they can plan and carry out their roles.

Staff celebrate the opening of the new Bescot depot

“These new depots, which are making the best use of modern techniques and technology to support our staff and the environment, are bringing together people who used to work in different places so they can work as one team.

"We have also been able to consolidate depots which were in need of redevelopment.

“We are also very considerate of our neighbours and the communities around our offices and our roads so we tried really hard to source as many contractors and suppliers that built the depots from the local area.

"Three out of every four pounds spent on a depot went to businesses within a 30-mile radius.”

The redevelopments included building new two-storey office buildings at Bescot and Doxey to be used by National Highways operational and non-operational staff, traffic officers, contractors and partners such as the Central Motorway Police Group.

Sustainability was at the heart of the plans with carbon-reducing technologies incorporated into the buildings such as air source heat pumps which change the ambient air to cool or heat buildings, solar panels and more efficient lighting.

The depots are seen as brighter, greener and smaller, meaning they are more environmentally friendly

Aggregate produced at Bescot during the demolition of the original building was crushed and recycled rather than being sent to landfill, while excess materials and offcuts were donated to Walsall College.

Safety is also a priority for National Highways and the sites now segregate vehicle movements between operational and office staff to help keep people safe.

All of the work was carried out despite the depots having to remain operational 24/7 during the works with much of it taking place over the winter which is one of the busiest times for the NH operational teams eg winter maintenance activity.

Richard Fielding, Morgan Sindall's Area Director in the Midlands, said: "The work that the National Highways team carries out is absolutely pivotal to the functional operation of the country and so it's been a great privilege to work alongside them to provide these state-of-the-art, sustainable depots.

"What stands out from this project is the alignment in values between ourselves and National Highways.

The Bescot depot in Walsall is one of four new depots opened by National Highways

"We were given the impetus to utilise our Intelligent Solutions approach to really hone in on creating environmentally-friendly facilities and generate carbon savings.