Four taken to hospital after three-car crash in Walsall

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision at the junction of Livingstone Road and Lichfield Road at around 2.08pm.

Upon arrival, ambulance crew discovered four patients, including two men and two women.

They were treated for injuries that were not believed to be serious before being conveyed to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a three-car RTC at the junction of Livingstone Road and Lichfield Road at 2.08pm, three ambulances attended the scene.