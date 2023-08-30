Community health partnership shortlisted for national award

The partnership works to help tackle health inequality across Walsall

Walsall Together has been shortlisted for a Place-based Partnership and Integrated Care Award at the Health Service Journal Awards (HSJ), in recognition of its outstanding contribution to health and wellbeing across Walsall.

The partnership is made up of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, Walsall Council, Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, Primary Care Networks (General Practice), Housing (whg), Walsall Community Network, One Walsall and Healthwatch Walsall.

The Place-based Partnership and Integrated Care Award recognises organisations which are working together with an aim of reducing health inequalities and improving outcomes through meaningful integration.

Walsall Together’s model is based on national and international best practice, enhanced locally through the voice of citizens who are at the heart of what they do.

The partnership has delivered significant results from hospital avoidance, discharge pathways (NHSE national pilot site), enhanced care homes support, workforce recruitment and retention and community resilience.

Michelle McManus, director for Integrated Place Based Development, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been shortlisted for such a prestigious award in a year when competition was tough and there were so many entries for equally deserving partnerships.

“This is testament to all the hard work and dedication shown by our teams across multiple organisations including the voluntary and community sector. There have been many challenges faced during the last few years, exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis and funding pressures on public services.

“As a partnership we are proud of our achievements to date to tackle these challenges and whatever the result on the night we are delighted to have been shortlisted and to have the opportunity to share our success with colleagues from across the entire sector, as well as showcasing everything we’ve learnt, through implementing our partnership.”