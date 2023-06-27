Compton Care opens new pop-up shop in Walsall town centre

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 23/06/23.Opening of the new Compton Care shop in Bradford Street, Walsall..Vicky Ryan, Tammey(corr) Fieldhouse, Charlotte Harrison and Steve Samra..

The pop-up charity shop will be trading for the next 24 months in Bradford Street, raising money for the Wolverhampton palliative and end of life care charity.

There were balloons and a special appearance by mascot Custard when the doors opened on Friday.

Manager Tammey Fieldhouse said: "We're open! Custard was super excited to be here at the opening of our pop-up Walsall shop!

"Come on down to Bradford Street (next to Victorian Arcade) for some bargains, everything £2.99 or less! The shop will be open Monday - Saturday from 9am to 4pm."

Tammey added: "We understand that many people are struggling financially due to the rising cost of living and are looking forward to helping those who are feeling the squeeze by offering a wide range of pre-loved and brand-new items at amazing prices, from fashion and books to homeware and toys.

"We’re encouraging people to make an early appearance as we’re expecting a busy day as savvy shoppers seek out pre-loved gems."

Steve Samra, associate director of trading at Compton Care, added: “Every purchase will help fund our many services, from our Inpatient Unit in Compton to the care we offer patients at home and in the community. We also hope it will raise awareness of how we can support people in the region.”

Compton Care is also in need of volunteers to support in the shop. The flexible role involves helping customers and processing donations.