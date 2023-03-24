Flats plan for historic college in Walsall approved

The Grade II listed former Walsall Science and Art Institute in Walsall town centre. PIC: Google

Globe House, based in Bradford Place in the town centre near the Cenotaph, is currently being used as offices but occupancy had dropped over recent years resulting in a decision to rethink its use.

And Walsall Council planning officers have given the go-ahead to the proposal which will see 35 apartments created in the Grade II Listed property.

Last year, the West Midlands Combined Authority unveiled it was providing Housing Deal funding to ensure the regeneration of the site would be unlocked.

They said at least 20 per cent of the new flats that are created would be classed as affordable.

Globe House was built in 1888 to mark the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria the year before and used as a college for for more than 110 years.

Globe Properties Ltd bought it in 2004 and converted into offices which housed its headquarters while other space was let out to private companies and Walsall Council.

But in recent years the occupancy levels had dropped to as little as 30 per cent. Ideas for a new use there have included a nightclub, nursery, hospice or medical practice but none of these were deemed viable.

The external appearance and historical features of Globe House will be mainly unaltered by the redevelopment.

Agents J Mason Associates said: “Globe Property Ltd purchased the building in 2004 and sought to bring it back into use as a business centre and work carried out with Walsall Regeneration suggested a potential demand for office accommodation in the town centre.

“The Business Centre originally operated with reasonable success, achieving occupancy rates of circa 70 per cent, but with the financial downturn in 2008 the centre began to struggle and in the period since then the building has only achieved occupancy rates of around 30-40 per cent and a significant portion of that has been Globe Property itself.

“The building has been marketed for use as a whole building or by individual floors and individual rooms, but none of these options has produced a viable way of taking the building forward in its current use.

“Globe Property are looking to downsize their own occupancy and consequently a new use for the building is required.

“Research shows a surplus of office accommodation available in Walsall Town Centre and the space currently available in Globe House remains on the market but with no interest.

“Residential use provides the building with a viable use moving forward.