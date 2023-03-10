Two more knife bins set to be unveiled in Walsall to help make streets safer

Beverley and Mark Brindley, parents of James Brindley who was killed by a knife attack, next to the first knife bin in Aldridge High Street.

Mark Brindley and wife Beverley are pushing ahead with the plans to launch 12 weapon surrender bins in the borough in order to help save lives.

And they are doing so through The James Brindley Foundation – named after their 26-year-old son who was killed as he walked home in June 2017.

One of the new weapon surrender bins will be installed on Spout Lane, near Caldmore Academy, and in Palfrey Park near the Alexander Road entrance, on Tuesday.

It would mark the second and third bin installed so far in the #SaferStreets campaign with the first being unveiled at Aldridge Social Club on Aldridge High Street.

Mr Brindley ssaid: “We were blown away by the support we received in Aldridge last month, so we really want to keep the momentum going.

"We’ve been working hard within the community to gather support and vital funding.We’re thrilled we can already announce the unveiling of two more bins, so soon after our first one.

"It just shows the community, businesses and politicians believe in what we’re trying to achieve. We know our streets are safer with knives in amnesty bins, rather than in pockets, so we’ve got to keep pushing to get the 12 bins installed across the borough.

"We have designed the bins in a unique way, so they’re taller and accessible from three directions to create a greater presence in the community.

"If we make the bins more accessible for people by placing them within communities across the borough, we make it easier for people to legally and safely dispose of bladed weapons.

"Just having a bin to collect knives is a wasted opportunity, we also want to engage with the community and gather information."

The bins have been funded and supported by resident group One Palfrey Big Local. And after the launch of the two new bins – in Caldmore and Palfrey – a community session will be held at The Seedhut in Palfrey Park, where people can learn more about the initiative.

"Our bins will have a QR code on them so it’s easy for people to communicate with us in an anonymous way, so we can direct our services where they’re most needed," Mr Brindley added.

“We initially identified 12 locations across the borough to place the bins, at a total cost of around £18,000, plus extra for installation and maintenance.

“We still need to raise £7,500 to buy the final five and to get them out on the streets, saving lives, as quickly as possible.

“Once they’re all installed, they’ll be featured on an interactive map on our website, giving precise locations where to find them using What3Words”.