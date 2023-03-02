Walsall Council wellbeing projects have helped 1,400 people with their mental health

Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing at Walsall Council

A more collaborative approach towards health has helped improve services in a number of areas.

In Walsall there is currently an eight year difference in life expectancy between men living in the most deprived areas of the borough, compared with the least deprived. For women, the difference rises to more than 9 years. Work will remain ongoing with the community, NHS, voluntary and sector, schools, social care and wider services to deliver support that meets the needs of residents across the borough.

Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing at Walsall Council, said: “I am very proud of what we have achieved in Walsall over the last 12 months. Working with our partners, we have created a more unified and collaborative approach to health services, making a difference to people’s lives across the Borough.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to launch our 16-25 project, aimed at creating positive outcomes for our 16–25-year-olds, using a mentoring approach to improve overall health and wellbeing.

“Recognising our achievements is important but challenges remain, and our aim continues to be to reduce inequalities and to deliver improved health outcomes for individuals and communities across Walsall.”

Walsall Council will continue to deliver on their “Together We Can” 10-year mental wellbeing strategy, which will include a range of services such as counselling, bereavement, suicide prevention and mental health awareness.