Plumber who died from skull fracture could have suffered it while working on a property

Robert John Floyd, 58, from Scotch Orchard, Lichfield, died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on September 24.

On his arrival at hospital it was discovered that he had suffered a skull fracture but it was not known when or where this had happened, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery heard at the hearing at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Tuesday .

An investigation was held by police but, while it was established that there were no suspicious circumstances, it could not be established how Mr Floyd had come by his injury.

Mr Ellery said that Mr Floyd was a gas engineer and plumber and said it may have been that he was injured while he was working on a property in Shropshire. The seriousness of the injury may not have been apparent at the time it happened.

"There is no evidence of any third party involvement with his injuries caused by an accident in unknown circumstances," the coroner said.