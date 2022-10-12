Annoyed passengers have their say on poor bus services in Walsall

The number 8 bus waiting at Walsall Bus Station. PIC: Google Street View

It has been reported that people were being left stranded across the borough with buses not turning up for at least an hour, making them late for school, work or health appointments.

Councillors Vera Waters and Garry Perry said they had been receiving complaints for some time from fed-up residents in their wards of Rushall-Shelfied and Pelsall and had taken the issue up with National Express West Midlands.

Councillor Waters, an avid bus user herself, said employees had told her at least 20 drivers had left in the last six months as they felt they weren’t being listened to.

National Express West Midlands apologised to everyone who had been affected and said it was carrying out a recruitment drive as well as working to retain experienced drivers.

Many people on social media shared their own experiences but backed drivers who had to deal with abuse face-to-face.

Chris Dawson said: “It appears to be a logistical issue that the operator needs to get control of.

“I actually think the drivers do a fantastic job and they shouldn’t have to put up with abuse in any shape or form.

“Yes, they are the face of the operator, but please remember that they don’t own the company, when things are going wrong.”

Maggie Horne Slimmer said: “There are only so many times you can use the lateness of the bus as an excuse for getting to work late. I feel for the current drivers.”

Andy Randle said: “I tweeted to NXWM that a bus I needed hadn’t turned up. They apologised for the “late arrival”.

“I tweeted back saying “Get your terminology correct … It wasn’t a LATE arrival … It was a NON arrival”.

Debbie Tapper added: “(The number) 31 is the worst. They’ve got that many buses for Mossley estate its ridiculous.

“I think they’ve got a bus for every house on that estate, they need to take so many of then off there and put on 32 Lower Farm route. I’ve never known service like it.”

Rebecca Houghton said: “(They should) temporarily make less per hour.

“I would rather my bus come once an hour and I know it’s coming than stand there for nearly an hour, watching the clock telling me one is coming then not.”

And Andy Carlton said: “I ditched buses years ago as they are too unreliable especially of a night. Good to know nothing has changed in the last 20 odd years.”

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: “We are so proud of our brilliant bus drivers who are doing their absolute best to get our customers where they need to go.

“Like all bus operators we are affected by the national bus driver shortage but we are working really hard to be an employer of choice and attract the very best people.

“Sometimes services are delayed or cancelled due to the shortages and we are sorry to every single customer who has had that experience.

“We know our services are a lifeline for many and we are doing all we can to recruit and train more drivers, as well as retaining talented and experienced drivers.”