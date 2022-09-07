Notification Settings

Almost 50 Walsall homes left without power after suspected blown fuse

By Thomas Parkes

Almost 50 homes in Walsall were left without power in the early hours of the morning after a suspected blown fuse on the network.

Hadley Road in Bloxwich. Photo: Google
Western Power bosses confirmed there was an outage at around 5am on Wednesday with a total of 45 properties being affected.

It affected homes near to Hadley Road, Bloxwich, with engineers scrambled to fix the issue. Power was soon restored to 29 homes.

A statement by Western Power said the issue is due to be resolved by 10am. They said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 5.07am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

