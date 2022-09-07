Almost 50 Walsall homes left without power after suspected blown fuse

Western Power bosses confirmed there was an outage at around 5am on Wednesday with a total of 45 properties being affected.
It affected homes near to Hadley Road, Bloxwich, with engineers scrambled to fix the issue. Power was soon restored to 29 homes.
A statement by Western Power said the issue is due to be resolved by 10am. They said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 5.07am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."