Infrared drone footage shows moment attempted break-in was thwarted by Walsall cops

The infra-red image shows the moment the person was arrested. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police put out a video on Twitter showing the moment the person was arrested while attempting to break into the house in Walsall, with the incident being captured on infra-red camera by a drone.

The footage shows officers and police dogs detaining and arresting the person outside the home.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have had a great result tonight as, working with West Midlands Police Dogs and Response West Midlands Police, we located and detained a person who was attempting to break into a dwelling in Walsall."