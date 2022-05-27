NHS staff given huge thank you through special event

Mohammed Arif and other dignitaries including Police Superintendent Phil Dolby and Valerie Vaz MP take the stage to applaud the NHS workers in attendance

The event at the Badshah Palace in Great Barr on Thursday night was organised by the Union of Muslim Organisations and UKIM Aisha Mosque to show a huge thank you to staff for all their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 250 people attended the event, which included entertainment and a four-course meal, alongside the Deputy Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Chris Towe, Chief Superintendent of Walsall Police Phil Dolby and Dr Masood Ahmed Chief Medical Officer of NHS Black Country and West Birmingham CCG.

Mohammed Arif, interim chair of the Union of Muslim Organisations, said: "We worked closely with the Trust’s Fundraising Manager Georgie Westley throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This was as our communities wanted to show their support for all the NHS heroes who were delivering care and saving lives wherever possible in unimaginable circumstances.

"We tried to assist and support the staff with food and drink supplies, appreciating many were struggling to leave their work environment and were also coping with full PPE.

"We always said we’d like to thank them properly for everything they have done and the Queen’s Jubilee seems the ideal time to do so.

"We had more than 250 Walsall Healthcare guests come to the event and we wanted them to sit back, relax, and enjoy someone else taking care of them.

"We are truly indebted to our local hospital and community staff for their response to the global pandemic and this is our way of saying thank you."

Manjeet Shehmar, Walsall Healthcare’s chief medical officer, said: "This was such a generous and thoughtful gesture on behalf of the UMO and Aisha Mosque and makes us feel so humbled.

"Our staff who were nominated for colleague recognition awards were in attendance as well as others who have been put forward by their teams because of their commitment and dedication.