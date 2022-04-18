MS Society holding awareness event in Walsall

The MS Society is holding an awareness event in Walsall

The event is being held on Wednesday, May 11, between 11am and 3.30pm at the Walsall Arts Arena, Hawbush Road.

Salmena Hasood-Khan, from the MS Society, said: "Everyone is welcome to attend free of charge and there will be guest speakers and different agencies will be in attendance to offer support and advice and to also raise awareness of different health conditions as well as MS.