MS Society holding awareness event in Walsall

The event is being held on Wednesday, May 11, between 11am and 3.30pm at the Walsall Arts Arena, Hawbush Road.
Salmena Hasood-Khan, from the MS Society, said: "Everyone is welcome to attend free of charge and there will be guest speakers and different agencies will be in attendance to offer support and advice and to also raise awareness of different health conditions as well as MS.
"Disabled people feel very let down by the government during the Covid 19 pandemic and some are still afraid to venture outside due to their vulnerability and are at risk of still catching the virus as numbers are increasing by the day."