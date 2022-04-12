Walsall food store closed down after mice infestation found

Unique Jamaican Food Store

Environmental Health officers visited Unique Jamaican Foods, at 34 Caldmore Green, and immediately served a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice to the owner, Shakil Saleem, shutting the business down.

Evidence gathered from the premises was presented to at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, where the order was confirmed.

David Elrington, head of community safety and enforcement at Walsall Council said: "The Environmental Health Team continues to work hard with businesses in the borough to maintain the high level of hygiene our residents should expect.

"They have investigated this breach and implemented emergency powers to immediately close the business and safeguard public health.

"Mice or indeed any pest or vermin being present in a food business is completely unacceptable.

"Business owners in the borough have a duty of care to ensure the hygiene and safety of their premises is up to standard and does not pose a risk to the health of their customers."

The business will only be able to resume trading once the owners undertake pest control and structural measures to secure the property against re-infestation.

Inspecting officers will also need to be satisfied that the risk to customers has been removed, with hygiene standards suitably met.