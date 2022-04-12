Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall food store closed down after mice infestation found

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A Jamaican food store in Walsall has been closed following the discovery of a mice infestation.

Unique Jamaican Food Store
Unique Jamaican Food Store

Environmental Health officers visited Unique Jamaican Foods, at 34 Caldmore Green, and immediately served a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice to the owner, Shakil Saleem, shutting the business down.

Evidence gathered from the premises was presented to at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, where the order was confirmed.

David Elrington, head of community safety and enforcement at Walsall Council said: "The Environmental Health Team continues to work hard with businesses in the borough to maintain the high level of hygiene our residents should expect.

"They have investigated this breach and implemented emergency powers to immediately close the business and safeguard public health.

"Mice or indeed any pest or vermin being present in a food business is completely unacceptable.

"Business owners in the borough have a duty of care to ensure the hygiene and safety of their premises is up to standard and does not pose a risk to the health of their customers."

The business will only be able to resume trading once the owners undertake pest control and structural measures to secure the property against re-infestation.

Inspecting officers will also need to be satisfied that the risk to customers has been removed, with hygiene standards suitably met.

Concerns about a possible pest issue at a business can be raised with Walsall Council's environmental health team by emailing: environmentalhealth@walsall.gov.uk.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Business
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News