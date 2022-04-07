Notification Settings

New signing! Dedicated police officer for Walsall FC hoping for success on and off the pitch

The football unit 'squad' which oversees Walsall FC games has secured the signing of a new dedicated officer.

Pc Chris McComisky
Pc Chris McComisky has returned to his roots, having started his policing career as a response officer in the town almost 14 years ago.

Following his transfer, the 35-year-old is now looking forward to working alongside the club and supporters to ensure everyone can safely enjoy following the team.

Chris will use social media to post useful information and updates around travel, tickets, parking and welcoming establishments on away days to assist supporters.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting more of the supporters, liaising with the club and my counterparts covering teams across the country," he said.

"Walsall is a well-supported club in League Two and I want to help ensure everyone can feel comfortable going to games to back the team.

"With next season being my first full one it would be brilliant for it to coincide with the team lifting a trophy or two.

"I'm hopeful it's an exciting time to be here."

Chris will be at home and away games to engage with the Saddlers support and be a point of contact for anyone with concerns or questions.

He may be a familiar face to some, as he has previously assisted as a football spotter and says becoming a dedicated football officer is a dream job.

"Football has always been a part of my life and some of my earliest memories are of kicking a ball about in the garden," he added.

"I know Walsall well from being a response officer in the town and when the post became available I was desperate to land the job.

"It's been good to see the team pick up under the new manager and with a good pre-season under their belts they will hopefully push for promotion next year."

Chris has taken up the Walsall FC officer post from Pc Stu Spencer who recently moved to the Coventry City role.

