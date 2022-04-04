Two people allowed alongside women giving birth in Wolverhampton and Walsall for first time in two years

Walsall Manor Hospital

People can now accompany women at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and Walsall Manor Hospital once they're in labour, under changes from Monday.

Restrictions imposed in 2020 meant only one birthing partner could attend as both healthcare trusts worked to keep people and staff as safe as possible from the virus.

Jo Wright, deputy divisional director of midwifery, gynaecology and sexual health at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, said: “We understand how difficult Covid-19 restrictions have been for our pregnant women and their families and thank them for everything they have done to help keep our maternity services as safe as possible for all.

"As restrictions ease throughout the country, and in line with national guidance, we are thrilled that we can welcome back two birthing partners for women in labour."

Health chiefs are strongly encouraging visitors to continue testing ahead of attending hospital and other trust sites, despite the recent changes regarding lateral flow tests – with charges being brought in.