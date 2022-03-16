Apprentice in semi-final of firm's competition

Amy Lloyd

Amy Lloyd applied to enter the competition earlier this year and has now been selected to go through to the semi-final, together with more than 30 other apprentices.

Following the semi-final, 10 apprentices will face a panel of industry experts at the national final in April, where one winner will receive a career-boosting £10,000 prize package made up of tools, trade, and tech – everything to get started in their chosen field.

Amy, aged 26, is studying gas engineering, and said: “Being one step closer to the final is exciting and I will put my all into demonstrating my skills, commitment, and passion for the trade to help me get through to the final.

"To be crowned Trade Apprentice 2022 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and help me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional tradesperson.

"Winning this competition would be the cherry on top of the cake. I’ve tackled many barriers in the last two years, but I’m proud of the way I have overcome the challenges to get to where I am today.”

Amy was shortlisted due to the passion, dedication, and ambition which shone through in the application. As a single mum, Amy has shown devotion and commitment to the trade and demonstrates a great attitude towards learning and developing new skills.

During the final, the apprentices will all get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges. The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, says: “Apprenticeships remain vital to the construction industry and our annual competition looks to reward skilled trade apprentices and highlight the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer. Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the future generation, shining a light on the benefits of a career in the trade.