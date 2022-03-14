Fly-tipped land to be redeveloped

An artist impression of proposed housing for land on King Charles Avenue in Walsall. PIC: Ackroyd Lowrie

Walsall Council planners gave the green light M&E Consultancy (UK) Limited to build 18 new homes on the corner of King Charles Avenue in Bentley.

The site has sat empty for a number of years and the developers and ward councillors said the application would finally tackle the issue.

The general principle of the scheme was approved back in 2019 but this approval means construction work can start on the site and the homes – most of which will be family sized – can be built.

The 0.45 hectares space was previously occupied by 10 bungalows but these were demolished in the 1970s and the land is mostly green and surrounded by shrubbery.

But concerns have also been raised about the disused land becoming a magnet for dumping rubbish.

Planning agent Hannah Fawdon said: “The land has been disused and under-developed for some time.

“This application is seeking to deliver 18 residential dwellings of which 15 will be large two or three bedroom homes to meet the need for family accommodation in the area.

“It seeks the much needed rejuvenation of the site which is need in being brought into residential use. The proposals provide high quality new homes in a sustainable and appropriate location.”

Bentley and Darlaston North ward councillor Angela Underhill said: “It’s been a long time coming.

“Years ago we had bungalows on that site but it’s been left and neglected. The church would welcome buildings opposite.”

When people were consulted on the scheme, one resident sent a letter of support for the scheme by one resident who said: “Houses will be an asset to the street as fly tipping is ridiculous at the moment.”

In the application, the developers said: “This scheme proposes to develop an under used and run-down site into high-quality residential space.

“The design process has considered the existing conditions, ensuring that the site history and adjacent properties inform the outcome of the design.

“As a result of this a scheme has been developed that incorporates modern detailing and unique touches that remains conscientious to its past usage and modern requirements. High quality dwellings will be provided in a tenure that reflects local needs.”