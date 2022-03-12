Trees planted at Aldridge Airport as part of Severn Trent Commonwealth Games scheme

Ricky Dallow, Andy Street, Richard Eadie and Jess Fiddler plant a tree

Severn Trent aims to capitalise on the Games to create 2,022 acres of greenery as well as 72 tennis-court-sized tiny forests in the area.

And now trees have been planted at Aldridge Airport – the first of 15,000 trees set to be planted across the borough as part of the scheme to create green spaces.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "It’s fantastic to see Severn Trent teaming up with Birmingham 2022 to help make this summer’s Commonwealth Games the most sustainable Games yet. It is ambitious plans like this that will bring our #WM2041 climate plans to life and help us reach our net-zero target.

"The Commonwealth and Tiny Forests are great initiatives as part of a sustainable Commonwealth Games. Not only will they have a positive impact on the environment, but also current and future generations who will be able to explore these sites - including the one we are planting trees at today in Walsall.

"It is mission critical that the Games are not just 11 days of sporting spectacle but leave behind a lasting legacy for generations to come. These forests all across the West Midlands will help do exactly that."

The "Commonwealth Forest" at Aldridge Airport will feature native UK grown broadleaf species and will be an extension of the Hayhead Wood, creating a nature corridor between Walsall Arboretum to the West and Birch Wood to the South. The site at Aldridge Airport will also compliment similar woodland projects nearby by improving age and species diversity in the area.

Liv Garfield, CEO of Severn Trent, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to take this next step in our partnership with Birmingham 2022 to deliver a carbon neutral legacy for generations to come. It’s fantastic to know that the 30-acres of Commonwealth Forest in Walsall will not only create a new habitat for both communities and nature to enjoy, but will also play a bigger role in connecting two existing forest sites.

“Biodiversity loss presents one of the biggest challenges our society will face this century and what’s really exciting about both the Commonwealth Forests and the Tiny Forests is that these new green spaces will live on long past the games for future generations to enjoy as a space where biodiversity and nature can thrive and flourish.

“We’re working closely with our partners, including the Forestry Commission to make sure that all the sites are right for the trees that we will be planting.”