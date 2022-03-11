Misery for motorists next week with M6 Junction 10 closures

The M6 motorway near junction 10

National Highways warned drivers there would be "long delays" and advised people to plan alternative routes as junction ten will temporary closed.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "We're closing the M6 within J10 in both directions on Wednesday, March 16, between 10pm to 5am.

"Traffic will be diverted up and over the junction. We're expecting long delays so please plan ahead and use alternative routes if possible."

"We’ll be carrying out a number of closures throughout March as we continue to construct the improved roundabout."

During March the dedicated right turn into Tempus Drive from M6 Roundabout will be closed with the left-hand turn into Bloxwich Lane remains in place with two lanes open towards Walsall.

On Tuesday, March 14, there will be full closure of northbound entry slip road from 9pm to 5am, traffic will be diverted past M6 junction 10 and will exit at M6 junction 7. Traffic will re-enter onto M6 carriageway via the roundabout to travel northbound.

The northbound exit slip will be closed from 9pm to 5am, traffic will exit at M6 junction 10a to the M54 northbound carriageway, at M54 junction 1 re-enter the southbound carriageway to exit at M6 junction 10.

The A454 eastbound (Black Country Route) from Keyway junction will be closed from 9pm to 5am traffic will be diverted to Old Black Country New Road, across M6 junction 9 to Old Pleck Road.

On Wednesday, March 15, junction 10 full closure of southbound entry slip road from 9pm to 5am, diversion northbound at M6 junction 10 to exit at M6 junction 10a to the M54 northbound carriageway. At M54 junction 1 re-enter the southbound carriageway to re-join M6 southbound

Southbound exit slip road closed from 9pm to 5am with traffic to continue on the M6 southbound past junction 10 and exit at M6 junction 7 to re-enter the M6 on the northbound carriageway and exit at M6 junction 10.

The A454 eastbound (Black Country Route) from Keyway junction from 9pm to 5am with diversion to Old Black Country New Road, across M6 junction 9 to Old Pleck Road.

On Thursday, March 16, full closure of the both carriageways between the exit and entry slips at M6 junction 10 from 10pm to 5am.

There will be an ‘up and over’ diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side

On Friday, March 17, full closure of the northbound carriageway between the exit and entry slip at junction 10 from 9pm to 5am.

There will be an ‘up and over’ diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side

There will also be full closure of the A454 eastbound (Black Country Route) from Keyway junction from 9pm to 5am, the diversion Old Black Country New Road, across M6 junction 9 to Old Pleck Road.