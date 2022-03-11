Safety pledge to protect children from canal after boy, 4, dies in water

An aerial image of the stretch of canal where Madiba Diaby died after falling into the water at Razorbill Way

Madiba Diaby died in hospital after falling into the Wyrley and Essington Canal off Razorbill Way in Harden, Walsall, on Friday afternoon despite efforts to save him.

Since then campaigners and residents have renewed calls for public consultation and for safety improvements to be considered, such as extending the metal fence between two play areas at either end of the street to prevent young children from getting too close.

The Canal & River Trust owns the strip of land next to the water. The trust's West Midlands director Adnan Saif said: “We are shocked and greatly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Madiba Diaby and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we are working with local partners to establish the circumstances around this terrible accident.”

Walsall Housing Group developed the estate on land, formerly known as Shakespeare Crescent, in partnership with homes construction company Keepmoat after relocating tenants and homeowners to other parts of the borough.

Tributes have been left near the canal

Corporate operations director Fay Shanahan said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of this tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this time.

“While we own the playground, the corridor of land alongside the canal belongs to the Canal and River Trust. We are keen to work with our partners to explore what measures can be put into place to ensure the safety of our customers and the local community.”

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said any decision over what if any action was required will need to wait until an investigation is completed as to the circumstances which resulted in the schoolboy getting into the water.

"This is a very tragic case," Councillor Bird added.

Madiba, who attended Valley Nursery, in Blakenall, was found in the water at about midday on March 4.

His devastated parents Maryam Dbassi and Sankoumba Diaby have led tributes to the youngster who had been visiting a family friend shortly before tragedy struck.

"Madiba was a good, happy boy. We are all feeling very sad," his mother said.

"He loved going to nursery and he loved to play in water. If there was any splashing activity going on he would be straight in. He also liked to play with toy cars and buses."

Madiba was a pupil at Valley Nursery School, in Blakenall, where shocked staff and parents have also been paying tribute and rallying around to support the family and his classmates.

Valley Nursery's head Dawn Kelly said: "All the staff here have been devastated by the shocking news. Madiba was a precious boy.

"He was a lovely, joyful child who enjoyed life and who will be missed by all of us.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and to those staff who cared for him."

Well-wishers have been visiting the scene of the incident next to a play area off Turnstone Way to leave tributes in his memory.