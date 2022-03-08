Walsall Society for the Blind given cash boost by Severn Trent

The grant has allowed the society to hire Sharon Haycock

The grant will allow the charity to recruit a Mental Health and Wellbeing Officer to meet the needs of the sight loss community.

The new officer will join the charity’s community outreach team who already support 1,400 visually impaired people living in Walsall. They will help isolated and vulnerable people to improve their general health and wellbeing by reducing isolation through regular phone calls, home visits and interventions, whilst also attending hospital appointments if needed.

Walsall Society for the Blind is a charity providing free support, information, friendship and advice to adults and children with a visual impairment who live in Walsall.

Founded in 1885, and based in Walsall town centre, the charity’s services include community outreach support; a social activity centre; a talking newspaper and magazine service; assistive technology support, as well as equipment and loans services.

The charity also offers transcription services and training sessions for local businesses to ensure that those with sight loss are well supported in workplaces, hospitals other settings across Walsall.

Chief executive officer at Walsall Society for the Blind Amanda Reed said: "We are so grateful to the Severn Trent Community Fund panel for seeing the value of this vital new service.

"The social distancing and isolation restrictions over the last two years have had a hugely negative impact on our local sight loss community. For many, the chronic isolation has knocked their confidence and independence.

"The mental health and wellbeing support they will be able to access thanks to this generous donation from the Community Fund will have an extremely positive impact their lives."

Severn Trent Community Fund Officer Natalie Cunningham said: "We are delighted to award this grant to Walsall Society for the Blind. As a user-led organisation, they have listened to those who they support and have identified the need for a Mental Health and Wellbeing Officer.