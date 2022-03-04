Notification Settings

Vermin fears over recycling facility plan

By Gurdip ThandiWalsallPublished:

Neighbours of a proposed waste transfer station in Darlaston fear vermin will be attracted to the area if the plans are given the go-ahead.

Disused land off Heath Road in Darlaston. PIC: Google Street View
Golden Skips Ltd want to build the facility on disused land next to Kebrell Nuts and Bolts off Heath Road which will be used to sort and store non hazardous recyclable materials.

The planned opening hours are between 6am and 6pm Mondays to Saturdays with 20 skip lorry trips per day anticipated.

Walsall Council’s planning committee is being recommended to approve the application when it meets on March 10 but objections have been lodged by neighbouring premises.

Their concerns are outlined as:

  • The proposal would attract further vermin to the site;

  • Fires and burning of waste would create air pollution affecting workers on other sites and the increase of noise pollution as a result of machines working all day;

  • Activity has been taking place on the site without consent;

  • Shared site not being secured daily could encourage theft

But officers said the impact of the proposal on neighbours would be minimal and no concerns have been raised by statutory bodies.

In their application, Golden Skips said: “The site is judged suitable for the proposed activity as it makes use of that land. It will lead to a number of employment opportunities for those in the local area.

“The proposal will present no detrimental effects to the adjacent properties and companies because all non-hazardous waste handling activities take place within the proposed building.

“Storage activities are carried out in line with current environmental good practice using state of the art plant equipment that operates to a high standard.”

A report to committee said: “In weighing the material planning considerations, taking into account the local and national planning guidance and views of neighbouring occupiers, it is considered and on balance the proposed development is acceptable.

“On balance any economic and social benefits in this instance will not have any detrimental impact on the environment.”

