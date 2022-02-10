Delays on M6 after car crashes into barriers on motorway near Walsall

The collision happened on the M6 northbound between Junctions 8 and 9. Photo: Google Street Map

The northbound section of the M6 between Junction 8 for the M5 and Junction 9 for Walsall was closed after a car hit a barrier around 6.10pm.

It also saw the link road from the M5 northbound to the M6 northbound closed as West Midlands Police, National Highways and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Emergency services including Central Motorway Police Group were in attendance, with National Highways deploying resources to assist with traffic management.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "The M6 northbound in the West Midlands is closed between Junction 8 and Junction 9 due to a serious collision.

"The link road from the M5 northbound to the M6 northbound is also closed.

"Heavy congestion building in the area. More details to follow."

Answering road users on Twitter, the agency said shortly after 7pm that the motorway was likely to remain closed "for at least the next 45 minutes whilst emergency services continue to work at scene".

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports that a car had hit a barrier on the M6 just before J9. Just before 6.10pm. No further info at the moment."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a statement.

Diversions were put in place for motorists in and around the area, with a solid diamond symbol road sign helping to direct road users.

Motorists on the M6 were advised to take the link road to the M5 southbound, then follow the M5 to Junction 1, before following the A41, A4444 and A463 northbound to Junction 10 of the M6.

Road users on the M5 were urged to follow the same route after getting off at Junction 1 of the M5.