'Disingenuous' claims being made over historic Great Barr Hall over plans, MP says

Valerie Vaz

Plans have been submitted to Walsall Council by the BCG Lakes Limited consortium to "save" the site and help put an end to anti-social behaviour in the area.

It would see the Grade II-listed building and park restored and altered to create a hotel/wedding conference centre, restaurant, two gatehouse lodges and 57 homes.

The proposals, set to be considered by the planning committee, are the latest in a long-running saga. The application was first made in 2013 and was met with fierce opposition.

And now an MP has argued the owners had shown "thorough disregard" for the upkeep of the hall and parkland – and called for planners to reject the proposals on Thursday.

Valerie Vaz, who represents Walsall South, said: "I am alarmed that this application is before the Planning Committee on Thursday.

"The owners have been asked for further information, but they failed to provide any evidence over the last eight years to show there are ‘very special circumstances’ to justify building 57 luxury homes on the Green Belt and Grade II-listed Parkland of regional historic importance.

"The owners of Great Barr Hall have neglected its upkeep and allowed it to become almost totally derelict and of very little historic significance. The Hall was Grade II* listed, and after I wrote to Historic England in 2016 it was downgraded to Grade II. Historic England have formally registered their objection to this development and the proposed use of enabling development that included 10 luxury homes for the owners built on historic Grade II listed Parkland and Green Belt.

"Pictures printed in the Express and Star (on Tuesday) show elaborate plans for a renovated Hall. It is disingenuous for the developers to argue restoring the Hall is their motive."

The Labour MP said the proposals over the green belt land contravened the National Policy Planning Framework and Walsall Council's Site Allocation Document.

The houses would be built on historic parkland which the owners have failed to maintain for years," she added.

"At a meeting on November 4, 2016, the Environment Agency confirmed that the owners had not carried out essential repairs to the lower lake. The Environment Agency had to serve legal notices on the owners to force them to carry out repairs. At every turn the owners have shown thorough disregard for the upkeep of Great Barr Hall and the Registered Parkland.

"The Planning Authority’s Report is crystal clear that ‘there are no material planning considerations in support of the proposals’. The committee must take the opportunity on Thursday to reject the plans once and for all."