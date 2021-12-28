Notification Settings

Multiple buses damaged in fire at Walsall depot

By Nathan RoweWalsallPublished:

A fire at a bus depot in the Black Country has caused damage to at least three buses.

National Express West Midlands. Photo: Google
The incident occurred this morning at National Express' West Midlands depot on Carl Street in Walsall.

West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene and nobody was injured during the incident.

An investigation is now being carried out to discover the cause of the fire.

Video footage of the aftermath shows one National Express double-decker bus with severe fire damage on both levels, with the roof of the top level collapsed.

Two buses either side of the double-decker bus also appear to have been damaged by the blaze, with fire damage visible on their exterior.

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: "West Midlands Fire Service attended an incident at our Walsall garage on Tuesday morning, when a small number of buses were damaged by a fire.

"No-one was injured during the incident, and it had no impact on bus services.

"National Express is working with West Midlands Fire Service to investigate the cause of the incident."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

