Couple embark on climb for Walsall church boiler

Jessica and John Kirby get ready to climb Ben Nevis in aid of a boiler fundraising appeal for a Walsall church

Jessica and John Kirby attend Walsall’s Green Lane Baptist Church which is launching the appeal after the boiler was found to be unfit by gas engineers.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the church’s income has fallen and worshippers are now making efforts to cover the costs of the new system which has already been installed at the premises in Burrowes Street near the town centre.

Church volunteer Jessica and her husband John are making preparations for a sponsored trek at the Ben Nevis peak near Fort William in Scotland in a bid to raise £1,000 for the fund.

“We love climbing and we always wanted a personal challenge. We’ve been married for two years now and we thought climbing Ben Nevis in support of the boiler appeal would be something that we could do together and helping out a good cause at the same time. We’ve so far raised £320 and are really grateful for the support. It would be great if we could hit the target.

"We’ve have been doing high intensity workouts to build our fitness and stamina and working on our map reading skills. We are very much looking forward to visiting Scotland and taking in the views.”

“The church is based in quite a deprived area and in normal times would have been open for lots of community activities at its Mend-It Project during the week as well as Sunday services, but unfortunately we’ve been hit with quite a big expense which we obviously weren’t expecting on top of the pandemic challenges.”

Green Lane’s minister Rev Sarah Bingham said: “We have held two special gift days for the boiler fund which have raised close to £6,000 and are very grateful for support from the wider Baptist family.” in the form of a £1,000 grant from the Heart of England Baptist Association.

“It is purely down to installation from British Gas who allowed us to pay a deposit and then interest free monthly instalments, that we are not in immediate financial difficulties. We are applying for other grants, but there is no guarantee they will be successful, and we are therefore continuing with all kinds of fund raising activities. We know we have served many in the community before and hope to continue doing so into the future. We don’t like to ask, and prefer to give, but if Green Lane has helped you, would you consider helping us now? Thank you.”

The couple will climb Ben Nevis on August 31.