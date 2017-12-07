£20k worth of tools stolen in broad daylight from council depot

These images show the thieves dressed in high vis jackets at the Clean and Green depot in Pelsall Road.

West Midlands Police today released the images of the men they are attempting to track down.

Detectives say they used a tactic of dressing as workmen and blending in as they remove tools.

They hope the quality of the CCTV images are good enough that someone will recognise the men and provide them with names.

The first theft took place at midday on September 1, when £20,000 worth of tools were taken.

The suspects turned up in a silver van before setting to work, filling the vehicle and driving off.

The second theft was on October 16, when more tools were taken.

This time three suspects appeared in a white transit van.

Officers are linking the two break-ins. They believe the operation is organised and that the men may strike again in the region.

The CCTV is being looked at while officers also attempt to trace the tools and speak to nearby businesses.

Detective Constable Kevin Cockayne said he believed the images released today could hold the key in finding the men responsible for carrying out the raids and appealed to the public for help.

He said: “I am confident that someone in the local community knows who they are.

“We would really like to hear from anyone who may have been approached to buy this equipment or who has any information that may help us.

“It’s always best if people with information can contact us directly.

“But if anyone wants to pass information to us anonymously, they can do so through Crimestoppers.”

West Midlands Police can be contacted through the non-emergency 101 number. Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.