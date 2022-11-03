Notification Settings

Police appeal for help to find 16-year-old boy reported missing

By James VukmirovicStaffordPublished: Last Updated:

Police have asked for help to find a missing Staffordshire teenager.

Kian Leadbetter was reported missing at 4pm on Wednesday and Staffordshire Police are asking for help finding him. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal for help finding Kian Leadbetter, who was reported missing on Wednesday at 4pm.

The 16-year-old from Stafford was last seen near Silkmore Lane and the force has said it is becoming increasingly concerned for him.

He is described as white, standing 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build, short dark hair and last seen wearing a grey top with a black North Face puffer jacket, grey joggers and grey trainers and, possibly, carrying a strap bag.

The force has asked anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing Kian Leadbetter, aged 16, from Stafford.

"He was reported missing at 4pm on Wednesday and was last seen near Silkmore Lane.

"Kian is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build with short dark hair.

"He was last seen wearing a grey top with a black North Face puffer jacket, grey joggers and grey trainers. He may have been carrying a strap bag.

"Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Kian or those with any information should contact us on 101, or DM, quoting 446 of November 2."

