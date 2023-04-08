Notification Settings

Actor David Morrissey reopens Featherstone Prison library after it flooded last year

By Eleanor LawsonSouth StaffordshirePublished:

A prison library near Wolverhampton which flooded just after Christmas has been reopened by actor and filmmaker David Morrissey.

Actor David Morrissey reopened the HMP Featherstone library this week.

HMP Featherstone put out an appeal on December 29 after sharing pictures of the flooded library.

The Wolverhampton prison said: "We're calling for book donations as our library has flooded!

"Our library plays a vital part in reducing reoffending as it helps prisoners with education which in turn helps with employment upon release."

HMP Featherstone's library was forced to close after flooding in December

Now the library has been reopened by none other than David Morrisey, who is known for his roles in The Walking Dead, State of Play and Doctor Who.

HMP Featherstone said: "We welcomed David Morrissey to reopen our library this week along with our Governor Laura Whitehurst.

"David spent time talking to the prisoners, promoting the importance of reading and held a Q&A session. Thank you Staffordshire Libraries and David Morrissey for the event."

Adeline Sorrenti Fergus, who works at HMP Featherstone, added: "An afternoon we won’t forget, thank you David Morrissey for taking the time to be a part of reopening our library."

Local author A.G. Smith who attended the opening with Morrissey said: "A great afternoon with David Morrissey, fresh from winning the Great British Bake Off, who generously gave up his time to join me on a visit to the refurbished library at HMP Featherstone which was flooded in December 2022 and meet our readers and talk about his career including The Walking Dead and Doctor Who."

