Police confirm 'non-suspicious' death on site of Staffordshire primary school
A person has died at the site of a primary school in Staffordshire today, police said.
Emergency services rushed to St Stephen's Primary School on Church Lane, Fradley, near Lichfield, this afternoon.
An air ambulance was seen landing on the school grounds. Police and land ambulance crews also attended.
Staffordshire Police later confirmed that a "non-suspicious death" had occurred at the site.
The Express & Star has contacted the West Midlands Ambulance Service for information.