Appeal for witnesses after man attacked and injured in pub

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was left with injuries to his face following an assault in a Lichfield pub.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the assault

Officers were called to Market Street just after 2.15am on July 9 after a man in his 20s was attacked by another man.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his face but was later discharged.

Staffordshire Police has said officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses who were in the area at the time of the assault.

Those with information have been asked to get in touch with the force by called 101 quoting incident 77 of July 9 or via Live Chat on their website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

