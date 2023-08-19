Superstar DJ kicks off rave for hospice cancer patient who missed out on Ibiza holiday

Fatboy Slim sent a message to Wen

Wen, aged 43, a patient at Lichfield's St Giles Hospice, was told he had cancer just weeks before he had planned to visit Ibiza with his friend as part of a once in a lifetime holiday.

Wen is now at St Giles receiving pain management and end of life care.

He said: “I booked a holiday to Ibiza about a year ago and I was supposed to be there for seven days all inclusive – I was really looking forward to the dancing and partying all night. Unfortunately, due to my illness I haven’t been able to go which is really sad.”

Volunteers and staff didn’t want Wen to miss out on the Ibiza experience, so rallied around to create him a rave of his own at the hospice. The team decked out a room with lights, glowsticks, mocktails and a message from famous DJ, Fatboy Slim.

Fatboy Slim, AKA, Norman Cook, opened Wen’s rave by saying: “I’m in Ibiza myself at the minute, so I’m unable to attend your rave, however I’m there in spirit. I’ll play a tune for you (in Ibiza). Hope you have a great time, enjoy your raving – I’m sending you all my love and best wishes.”

Wen added: “I was really looking forward to the Ibiza experience, but St Giles have been amazing in organising me my own rave here – they even contacted Fatboy Slim and got him to send me a personal message which I was so grateful for and overwhelmed by. It just goes to show what a nice guy and how down to earth he is.

“I can’t say thank you enough for what the team at St Giles have done for me – I felt like the happiest guy ever walking into my very own rave. All the planning and efforts, I’m just so touched by it all.”

Helen Reeves, Head of Specialist Services at St Giles Hospice, said: “This is what makes hospice care special. We couldn’t have Wen miss out on his Ibiza experience. We were so glad that we could bring Ibiza to Whittington and were ever so grateful for the support from Fatboy Slim with the personal video message for Wen.”