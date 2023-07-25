Lichfield pedestrian survey launched around trial

The trial restricts vehicle access along streets such as Breadmarket Street. Photo: Google Street Map

The trial in Lichfield first started in March and, as part of the experimental traffic regulation order, can last up to 18 months.

The trial restricts vehicles travelling through the following city streets at all times and affects Market Street, Tamworth Street, Conduit Street, Breadmarket Street, Bore Street and incorporates existing restrictions on Dam Street; Sandford Street and Bird Street.

Since then, campaigners consisting of local business and concerned residents have started a petition to reinstate blue badge parking in the city and has attracted 1,388 signatures online.

Recently, more than 100 people, including blue badge holders and local businesses, met with Councillor Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, and representatives from the council to discuss potential modifications to the scheme, based on the feedback so far.

As a number of shops and businesses are now not open on a Monday due to lack of trade, a visit to the City still means limited access to retail and some café outlets for those, through various medical conditions, cannot manage without Blue Badge on-street parking.

As most entertainment in the City is towards the end of the week at The Hub and/or The Guildhall, this precludes Blue Badge holders from such entertainment and access to the many restaurants during the latter part of the week.

As a new Disability Champion has been appointed by the Council, it remains to be seen whether the person can be of influence in this matter.

Reflecting on the recent workshops, Councillor Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, stated: “It was a pleasure to engage with residents and businesses earlier this week and present potential refinements to the pedestrianisation scheme, driven by the feedback we have received to date.

“The objective of this trial was to assess the impact of traffic restrictions in Lichfield City centre, and we are delighted to collaborate with business owners, blue badge holders, and residents to explore possibilities for improvement, ultimately creating a safer and more vibrant city centre.”