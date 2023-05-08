Lichfield shopping centre to be 'flagship site' for electric vehicle charging

Three Spires Shopping Centre

A new scheme will see a substation featuring eight electric vehicle charging points open up at Three Spires Shopping Centre in Lichfield.

It has been put forward by Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and leading electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, with bosses claiming it will "increase footfall" at the centre.

Under the plans, the substation will be built near the main entrance of the centre's car park off Backcester Lane. It will feature eight, high powered rapid chargers, and reduce the number of parking spaces by five.

A statement from Osprey Charging says: "It is our intention to make Three Spires Shopping Centre one of our flagship hubs sites in the UK.

"Our proposal will serve to increase footfall at the shopping centre and in the local area.

"The proposal also represents a vital new piece of infrastructure for local residents, and for visitors.

"To accommodate the charging hub on what is already an extremely busy site, we have located the chargers near to the main entrance of the car park.

"This will limit the amount of through traffic and minimise disruption to the car park; both during construction and once in operation."

It adds: "With regard to the public benefit, the proposal would serve to provide an essential public service (namely the charging of electric vehicles).

"The provision of electric vehicle charging is in line with Lichfield District Council’s climate change action plan as it will help to reduce travel by fossil fuel vehicles.

"Though the provision of these charge points, the proposal will encourage both locals and visitors to make the switch to zero emissions vehicles, helping to reduce pollution in the local area and helping to protect the local heritage assets and conservation area."