Police seeking man in 'camouflage jacket' after teenager suffers broken jaw in Lichfield assault

The incident happened outside the Scales on Market Place in Lichfield on August 5. Photo: Google Street Map

The 19-year-old boy was left with serious facial injuries, including the broken jaw, after the incident in Lichfield, near The Scales on Market Place, on Friday, August 5.

The incident, which happened around 11.50pm, saw the boy approached and assaulted following a brief argument.

Staffordshire Police have said the suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with dark short hair and wearing a green and white camouflage pattern jacket.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch on Facebook or Twitter or by calling 101.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for information following an assault in Lichfield.

"The incident took place on Friday 5 August at around 11.50pm, near The Scales, on Market Place.

"A 19-year-old boy was approached and assaulted following a brief argument.

"He suffered serious facial injuries including a broken jaw.

"The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with dark short hair.

"He was wearing a green and white camouflage pattern jacket.

"Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident number 197 of 7 August, or call 101.