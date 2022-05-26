Lichfield flats block fitted with new sprinklers in fire safety drive

The fire safety group outside Charnwood House

The sprinklers were retrofitted at Charnwood House, in Dimbles Lane, through collaboration between Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and housing association Midland Heart.

The fire service's Community Sprinkler Project will make all residential buildings of five floors or more safer by protecting residents from domestic fires.

Fire engineering and suppression lead for the fire service said: "Our Community Sprinkler Project aims to have sprinklers fitted in all residential buildings of five floors or more in Staffordshire by 2026.

"We are well on the way to achieving this goal and our fire engineers continue to work with the owners of premises housing those most at risk in case of fire to promote the use of sprinklers."

He added: "We are incredibly proud to support Midland Heart in ensuring the safety of their tenants through their ongoing commitment to fire safety."

Fire protection manager Stuart Ruckledge added: "Should a fire ever break out in the future, it will be contained to the room where it started, significantly reducing the amount damage, time and costs of repair.

"The sprinklers will help to keep people safe in this building for decades to come and it’s great to see this project being so well-received by the residents of Charnwood House."

Following the successful collaboration, a further three Midland Heart sites in Staffordshire have also had sprinklers installed: School Court in Hednesford, Camoys Court in Stoke-on-Trent, and Bluebell Court in Lichfield, with work also beginning at Andrews House in Lichfield.

Director of building safety at Midland Heart Waseem Butt said: "The safety of our customers is at the heart of everything we do. We’re thrilled that the option of having sprinklers installed has been so well-received by residents of Charnwood House, who have been so positive in engaging with us and the fire service.