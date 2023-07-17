Woman found in 'critical condition' at Cannock Chase cemetery

A woman has been taken to hospital after being found in critical condition at a cemetery in Cannock Chase.

Paramedics found the woman in critical condition at Cannock Chase Military Cemetery. Photo: Google
Paramedics were called following reports of a medical emergency at the Cannock Chase Military Cemetery in Brocton, just before 3pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman in critical condition who was administered advanced life support by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital on blue lights.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to a medical emergency at the Cannock Chase Military Cemetery in Brocton, Cannock just before 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a woman in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support before the patient was conveyed on blue lights to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton for further treatment."

