Woman found in 'critical condition' at Cannock Chase cemetery

Paramedics were called following reports of a medical emergency at the Cannock Chase Military Cemetery in Brocton, just before 3pm on Sunday.
Upon arrival, they discovered a woman in critical condition who was administered advanced life support by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital on blue lights.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to a medical emergency at the Cannock Chase Military Cemetery in Brocton, Cannock just before 3pm yesterday (Sunday).
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a woman in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support before the patient was conveyed on blue lights to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton for further treatment."