Staffordshire Police dog with scary stare becomes online star after chasing down suspect

PD Vixen was on patrol in Cannock on Saturday night when officers spotted a man wanted for numerous offences.

Instead of giving himself up when challenged, the man tried to escape his police pursuers in the howling wind and rain. However, Dutch Shepherd Vixen leapt into action and powered down the pavement, easily catching her prey before he threw away the drugs he was carrying.

Officers arrested the man for several offences including possession of Class A drugs.

Staffordshire Dogs and Armed Response Unit tweeted about Vixen's heroics along with a picture of the stunning-looking dog staring down the camera.

They tweeted: "A male was arrested by #S5ARV during the night in the Cannock area for numerous offences including possession of Class A drugs.

"This was after he attempted to outrun PD Vixen, he didn’t succeed."

Dog lovers quickly began responding to the police tweet and complimenting Vixen on her successful shift fighting crime. Within hours the tweet had been shared far and wide and seen by thousands.

Howard Wheeler said: "Well done PD Vixen. Has the look of not taking any nonsense."

Scottish dog lover Cameron McVean added: "Seriously, who on earth imagines they could outrun that canine athlete?!"

Anne Rowan added: "Brilliant work, well done Vixen. Stay safe, thank you and your handler so much for all you do to keep us safe."

Photogenic Vixen's thousand-yard stare prompted many to comment including Dee who said she had "the exact stare my mum used to give me if she thought I was cheeking an adult".

Ange Phipps said: "Vixen looks as though she’d crush Gladiators.

And Sue Ann added: "Blimey Vixen always delivers her work face for photos doesn't she? Any chance of a photo of her chilled and relaxing or doesn't she do that? I'm used to these dogs but Vixen sure is impressive."

Saturday night was not the first time Vixen has helped her team catch villains, even tracking down two in one night.

Two years ago she attended a burglary in Wombourne and "was deployed at the scene", where she tracked and located two males who were then arrested for burglary and drug offences.

And in October 2021 Vixen helped save the life of a man who had run away from parademics after taking a dangerous amount of drugs. She located him lying in dense undergrowth in need of serious medical attention.