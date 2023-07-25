Libraries select the best books for a summer's day

Victoria Wilson enjoys a good book in Stafford Library

From gripping historical tales to haunting mysteries, Staffordshire Libraries have revealed their favourite books for people to enjoy over the summer holiday.

As the county enjoys some warmer weather, librarians across Staffordshire have compiled their top ten books to read this summer.

The handpicked selection comprises a diverse array of literary gems that promise to captivate reads of all ages and interests, from historical dramas to chilling thrillers, this summer’s reading selection is certain to keep book lovers gripped throughout the season.

The top ten summer reads are Three Sisters, Three Queens by Philippa Gregory; Still Life by Sarah Winman; A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole; The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Sharak; The Secrets of Clover Castle by Holly Martin; Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens; Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellor; Christine by Stephen King; Cold Fish Soup by Adam Farrer and The Window in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame.

Tara Spandrzyk, a library supervisor in Perton, shows off a copy of The Secrets of Clover Castle, the fifth most favoured book

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council said: “Summer is the perfect time to indulge in a good book, so librarians up and down the county have put together their top ten books for this summer.

"Reading provides an excellent opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the captivating worlds created by talented authors.

“Whether you are lounging by the pool or seeking a thrilling adventure from the comfort of your home, these books have got you covered, with something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

“Why not pop along to your local library and see what’s available? Or even join one of the reading groups and get some ideas for your next read. Audio versions of most popular books are also available to download using the libraries apps.”