Play area could be created in grounds of historic South Staffordshire country house

Entrance to Himley Hall

The Georgian designer shaped the grounds of several country estates in Staffordshire during his career, including Himley Hall which dates back to the early 16th century.

Now a new play area is proposed for the Grade II* Listed venue’s park and garden and plans have been submitted to South Staffordshire Council. Suggested features include column swings, a zip line, small wood trail and “toddler zone”.

A planning statement said: “Originally laid out in the mid 18th century the grounds have had a number of alterations and extensions, most notably by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in the 1770s.

Our design strategy is to embody the adventure of play through the lens of Lancelot “Capability” Brown, known to many as the ‘The Omnipotent Magician’ who could transform countryside into beautiful parks that were seemingly the work of nature.

“The landscape was designed to encourage 18th century leisure pursuits such as hunting, shooting and carriage-riding. Our landscape will, in the same manner, encourage 21st century play.

“The proposal takes the form of soft landscape gestures and sensory planting, on which our sculptural timber forms will sit.

"The playground will contain elements of physical and sensory challenge, games and problem solving, encouraging children to work together to solve or overcome hurdles and learn about the history of the site and the adventures of Himley Hall.

“The location of the play park has been carefully selected to minimise visual impact on the existing house and gardens.