Fundraiser in memory of schoolgirl killed after being hit by car in Cannock raises more than £16,000

The accident happened on the A460, Hawks Green Island, Cannock. Photo: Google

Brogen-Lea Storey was struck by a black Renault Clio at Hawks Green Island, near Hemlock Way, on November 29.

She was taken to hospital with critical injuries but, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she was sadly pronounced dead the next day.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Kerry Plant, whose son grew up with Brogen, to raise money for a memorial tree with a plaque and to help her family with funeral costs.

It has now raised more than £16,400.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/remembering-brogenlea-storey

The driver of the Clio stayed at the scene following the collision and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Staffordshire Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision.