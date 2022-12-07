Covid memorial plan for site in Staffordshire

A new woodland commemorating service and hardship during the Covid pandemic is earmarked for a national memorial site in Staffordshire

Tens of thousands of people across the country lost their lives after contracting Covid-19, while lockdowns brought in to control the spread of the virus changed everyday life for millions from March 2020.

Almost three years after the pandemic arrived in the UK, the National Memorial Arboretum is set to add a new remembrance space to its existing 150-acre visitor centre at Alrewas.

Plans have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council and Lichfield District Council.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said; “In response to huge public demand, the National Memorial Arboretum in partnership with the National Forest Company are proposing to create a new living memorial that recognises service and sacrifice, and remembers everyone who has lost their life as a result of the pandemic.

"It will serve to commemorate lives lost but also to celebrate lives lived, remembering those who have served in years gone by and continuing to acknowledge those who serve now, and into the future.

“More than twice the number of civilians who were killed throughout the six years of the Second World War have died as a direct result of Covid-19 in just a single year. The extent of other pandemic-related deaths caused by missed or delayed diagnoses, cancelled treatments, and other factors are known to be substantial yet it remains unquantified.

“The pandemic touched each and every one of us, from those who stayed home in circumstances they never dreamed of, to those who so freely and so bravely gave their service and their lives to our nation. This new 25-acre living memorial will be a place for people to remember their loved ones, recognise the bravery and dedication shown by key workers and members of the NHS,

and reflect on the impact that it has had on all our lives.”

A “plaza” building will provide an entrance to the memorial woodland and will also house a food and drink outlet as well as toilet facilities. And a “multiuse” building with doors opening onto an amphitheatre will offer space for activities such as training and exhibitions, alongside a smaller contemplation area which can be used as a multifaith room.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “The proposal would include woodland planting of 25 acres of land. This will include native tree planting, semi-mature and specimen tree planting, grasses, and wildflowers.

“Water is used in various forms to represent different stages of the pandemic. The existing pond on the site is to be reshaped and extended whilst retaining the most ecological rich areas.