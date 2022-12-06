Free Staffordshire service helping victims of anti-social behaviour hailed a success in first year

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, Ben Adams

The Harmony ASB and Mediation Service, commissioned by the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office and delivered by Victim Support, was established last October.

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, Ben Adams said: “The impact of anti-social behaviour can be devastating for victims and communities, so this service – one of the first nationally – is vital in providing effective emotional and practical support when people need it.

“Each person’s experience when faced with ASB is different, which is why I was keen to commission a service that offered a range of different channels and options for victims to get support that is tailored to their individual needs.

“In its first year, Harmony has already made a real difference to people’s lives and wellbeing, and helped to keep the needs of ASB victims foremost in the minds of professionals including the Police, councils, housing associations and others.”

Since October 1, 2021 Harmony received 457 referrals for support or mediation, provided support to 397 victims, provided advice, guidance, information and signposting to 46 victims, ffered mediation services to 73 victims, delivered ASB awareness training to 147 professionals and delivered 33 community awareness sessions to 2,466 people.