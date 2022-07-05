A school uniform swap is planned

Tamworth Borough Council is encouraging families to donate good quality uniforms no longer required, as part of an event to support residents in saving money on school uniform costs.

Residents are being invited to bring good quality uniforms, including those with a school logo, to Tamworth Town Hall on Friday, July 29, between 12noon and 3 pm.

Donations will then be sorted and available at the town hall the next day, Saturday, July 30, from 12noon and 3pm.

There will be no charge for uniforms collected but people are invited to make a small donation to the mayor's charity -Tamworth Wellbeing & Cancer Support Centre, if they wish.

Councillor Tina Clements, Cabinet Member for Engagement, Civic Pride and Pride in Place, said: “With the growing cost of living and increases in utility bills, many families are finding it harder to purchase new school uniforms for their children.

“We all know how quickly children grow and how a number of local schools ask pupils to wear logoed clothing, further adding to the increasing cost for our households.

“The idea of ‘second chance’ clothing is obviously not new, but something I believe we can all benefit from more if we come together and share our no longer needed items. By swapping uniforms we are also supporting the environment, by clothes not going to landfill.