Musician crowns winners of school's music festival

BBC Philharmonic orchestra’s principal timpanist Paul Turner gave the thumbs up to Oliver Jones (15), Ailish Steele (13) and 17-year-old Tristan Van der Linden.

Paul Turner was given the role of guest adjudicator at Stafford Grammar School's music festival where 22 students performed for the principal timpanist.

Paul awarded the senior trophy to 17-year-old Tristan Van der Linden who stole the limelight by playing the saxophone and piano in one performance of Cherokee by Ray Noble.

In the junior section, 13-year-old flautist Ailish Steele and 15-year-old vocalist Oliver Jones came joint first.

Ailish said: "I couldn’t believe it, as everyone played brilliantly. It felt such a privilege to perform in front of such a professional musician and to get feedback from him.

“When I went out on stage and started playing, the nerves faded and my confidence grew. In the end I was enjoying it so much I didn’t want to leave."

More than 60 musicians aged between 11 and 18 auditioned for the chance to showcase their talent in front of the VIP guest, with 22 making the final cut.

Singers Josie Lamplough and Francesca Fitton came second in the senior group, with Matthew Gommersall finishing third, while Olivia Lamplough and Charlie Dyble earned second and third podium slots in the junior category.

In a role he has held for nearly 25 years, Paul has performed across the world. Apart from his work with the BBC’s Philharmonic, he has appeared as a guest timpanist with many internationally renowned orchestras and is also a tutor at the Royal Northern College of Music.

“They performed with total conviction and while they did so you had no choice but to listen to them and be touched on an emotional level by their performance,” said Paul.

“While I never imagined I’d end up the principal timpani of the BBCPO, by the age of 14 I knew that I had simply had to play the drums as I absolutely loved it.